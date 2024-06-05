First 90 degree day of the year is followed by more near-record highs

Tonight's Forecast:

After the first 90 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs, and our first 90 degree day since September 7th, 2023, we'll keep clear skies and light winds this evening. That will lead to a quick and efficient cool down after sunset. However, with temperatures reaching the 90s on the plains and 80s in the mountains, it'll still take awhile for temperatures to become comfortable. At 6:00PM, we'll be hot, by 9:00PM, most of the plains will fall to the low 70s and you'll really notice the post sunset cool down effect kicking in. In the higher elevations, like Black Forest, you should drop to the upper 60s by 9PM. Early on Thursday morning, temperatures will eventually fall to the lower 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/58; High: 86/89;

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Change is ahead on Thursday - but we're not done with the heat. A weak backdoor cold front will push in early on Thursday morning, lodging itself into the mountains. The important thing this front will do is bring in wetter air - I expect dew points to climb to the mid 40s in the afternoon over the mountains. This should spark off some afternoon showers. Overall storm parameters are weak tomorrow and elevated, so the best chance for seeing that PM shower will be up in Woodland Park and generally in the Front Range mountains. A sprinkle or light isolated shower is possible in the Springs, but the main thing you'll notice is the combination of heat and humidity. The air will feel a bit wetter.

Friday is hotter than today has been. Sunshine, light winds, and continued southerly airflow will all help to bring on the heat! With more moisture in place, isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. You have a less than 50% chance at seeing one at your home. Severe weather chances will return to the eastern plains, where better moisture and slightly better winds could lead to a strong storm or two. Moisture ramps way up this weekend - afternoon storms are likely, and a morning storm is possible both Saturday and Sunday on I-25. Storms this weekend could be good soakers and we need the rain. They could also pose an isolated and low-end risk for flash flooding - due to plentiful moisture. The Arkansas River is already showing high flow rates due to mountain snow melt. I expect this unsettled pattern to continue into early next week, with our temperatures cooler in the mid to upper 70s for the first half of next week.

