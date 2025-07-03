Fireworks from Mother Nature on Thursday, lower storm chances on the 4th

Today’s Forecast:

Storm energy and moisture coming out of California and the Desert SW today will lead to an uptick in storm coverage in Colorado. Most of the storms and heavier rain will favor the mountains, with slow moving storms bringing the potential for flash flooding to dry creeks and recent burn scars. In the Springs and for the I-25 corridor, rain chances will be on the lower side today, with any possibility of rain not likely until late this afternoon or this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. Seasonably warm highs on Thursday, with a fairly typical summer day ahead for us here in the Pikes Peak Region as we're monitoring closely the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 63. Sunshine early will give way to a toasty mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. With rain chances only around 20% today, thunderstorms should be pretty hit or miss across the city.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. Clear skies this morning will give way to a possible return to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances today will be around 30%.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Warm, summer-like for the day before the Fourth of July. On top of highs in the upper 70s today in Teller County, we're also watching for a return of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. On the third day of July, it's going to be feeling toasty as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will be higher as subtropical moisture returns to the day, which could allow for a few isolated thunderstorms by late this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. After a bright and breezy day on Wednesday, we'll see a slight increase in moisture today and the possibility of a few showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. In addition to any storm chances today, southerly winds this evening will once again be gusty on the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. We're expecting to see similar temperatures on Thursday to what we saw on Wednesday, with the main difference weather wise being the potential for some spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increasing moisture from a storm coming out of California will focus on the mountains today, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected for the high country on Thursday. Showers will begin to blossom around the lunch hour before tapering off this evening around sunset.

Extended outlook forecast:

As today's storm system lifts off to the northeast on Friday, we're expecting the potential for some additional showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day on the 4th of July. Showers will be scattered in nature, with the potential for widespread, high impact rainfall being very low. After a high in the middle 80s on Friday, skies should clear out just in time for fireworks Friday night, with our lows cooling down to the upper 50s.

Saturday will be similar to Friday as we'll continue to hold onto around a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. A cold front on Sunday will cool highs by a couple of degree and allow for scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon as we close out the weekend.

