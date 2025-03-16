Fire Weather Warnings return Sunday with danger remaining high through Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few low-impact rain and snow showers will continue through the early evening as moisture and energy continue to work off the mountains and into the plains. These showers will mainly impact visibility as temperatures are above freezing and should stay that way while moisture is still overhead. Overnight skies will be mainly clear with light winds. Radiational cooling will allow temperatures to fall to the low 20s for most of the plains, with teens in the high country. Those temperatures are slightly below average for this time of year.

High pressure moves in overnight with wind gusts increasing well before dawn in the mountains. Along the Front Range and the plains, winds won't start increasing until mid-morning as the sun helps to mix the gradient winds down to the surface. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued Sunday for some parts of the region:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 63;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM SUN

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect MONDAY

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect TUESDAY

A few remnant weak snow showers through the early evening with partly cloudy skies becoming mainly clear overnight. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be mainly sunny with high fire danger. Winds will be out of the northwest for the most part, with a couple of southwest wobbles to the flow during the afternoon. Gusts of 30-35 mph are expected coupled with humidity values in the low teens. The Meridian Fire is now out - but new fires will have the potential to spread quickly on Sunday. It should be noted though that Monday will be the highest risk day in this current series of high fire risk days. The downslope breezes will otherwise lead to a comfortable afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM SUN

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect MONDAY

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect TUESDAY

A few rain showers are possible through 8:00 PM tonight. Any shower should be quick, light, and low impact. Skies progressively clear through the evening after that in the Steel City. It'll be a nice, quiet, night, with modest northwest winds. It will become gusty on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 64;

Skies should clear out fairly quickly tonight as energy in the mountains moves off and high pressure and drier air return. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph - increasing overnight. By 5:00 AM, winds will be about 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. By the afternoon, gusts could approach 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 51;

A few snow showers remain possible through 10:00 PM, although they should be quite isolated and quick if you do see any. Skies will clear out overnight with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. It will be gusty on Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

A few spot snow flurries remain possible through 10:00 PM, with little to no impact if you even see anything. Minor and brief visibility reductions are the main issue in this case. Skies will clear out progressively as moisture leaves the area becoming mainly clear overnight. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be warmer, mostly sunny, and still fairly quiet.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM SUN for KIOWA and CROWLEY counties

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect MONDAY for all counties in the southern plains

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect TUESDAY for all counties in the southern plains

A few rain showers are possible before midnight with mainly cloudy skies. Showers will be spotty, light, and low impact. Skies become partly cloudy overnight. Sunday will be breezy - with high fire danger mainly surrounding the eastern Arkansas River Valley.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 57/63;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM SUN

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect MONDAY

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers through 9:00 PM, then gradually clearing skies. Northwest winds early, becoming westerly overnight. Sunday will be warmer, with dry gusty breezes leading to high fire danger.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 50s;

Snow showers through 9:00 PM then clearing skies. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger is the main story over the next several days, with grass and shrub fires remaining the primary focus. Fire Weather Warnings go into effect at noon Sunday and last through 7:00 PM for the southern Front Range, and Crowley and Kiowa Counties.

Fire risk further increases on Monday as humidity levels drop to single digit values and winds shift to a southwest direction and become stronger, with gusts of 35-40 mph currently looking likely. The strong and warm downslope also leads to a series of very warm and pleasant afternoons - highs Monday in the 70s along I-25, 60s in the mountains, and low 80s for parts of the plains.

Fire risk continues Tuesday ahead of our next storm system, but will be lower than Monday due to higher humidity levels - Tuesday will still be quite windy.

A cold front arrives on Tuesday afternoon from the north. Behind it, we'll see a very classic storm set up as moisture increases and temperatures fall, with rain showers transitioning to snow Monday night above around 5,500 feet of elevation along the southern Front Range.

A surface low over the eastern plains and post frontal airflow will provide upslope winds behind the front which will drive the main precipitation band. Snow shower chances continue into Wednesday morning before the system quickly leaves the region.

Expect impacts to travel Tuesday night, and on the Wednesday morning commute for parts of the area. Cooler temperatures follow on Wednesday with a temporary reduction in fire risk.

