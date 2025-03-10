Fire Weather Warnings Monday in southern Colorado with warm downslope breezes

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies continue tonight as high pressure remains overhead. Lows tonight will be warmer than last night in the plains - but similar in the foothills. Wind speeds will also remain light. For information on Monday's Fire Weather threat, scroll down to the extended forecast below.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 71;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 6:00 PM MON

Clear skies with south winds at 5-10 mph shifting northwest overnight. The light downslope winds keep lows a bit warmer than last night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 75;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 6:00 PM MON

Clear skies with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 6:00 PM MON

Clear skies with southwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting west overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 61;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 6:00 PM MON

A couple of clouds but mainly clear. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28-31; High: 60s;

Clear skies with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 6:00 PM MON for Crowley & Kiowa Counties

Clear skies with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/31; High: 66/71;

Clear skies with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

A few clouds but mainly clear with west winds at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure in place Sunday will begin to shift south Monday as a piece of the jet stream moves over the state. During the day, areas between Colorado Springs and Pueblo could see wind gusts in the 35 mph range. Humidity levels will drop to the single digits - possibly as low as 6%. This is a very common pattern at this time of year as our dry winter vegetation combines with warm, windy, and dry systems. Combined, these conditions will allow any fire that starts Monday to spread quickly. In parts of southern Colorado outside of the warnings... it will also be dry, but wind speeds may not be as high. We'll continue to monitor trends across the region tonight and you'll want to check the next forecast update with Meteorologist Alan Rose tomorrow morning. Generally - avoid outdoor burning region-wide tomorrow. Highs Monday will be well above average - with 70s along I-25, and upper 70s in the southeastern plains, due to the downslope breezes. If you plan to recreate outdoors Monday, even the foothills will get into the 60s which will lead to significant snowmelt. Therefore, expect muddy conditions on trails above 7,500 feet.

A cold front arriving from the east on Tuesday morning will lead to a slight cooldown in temperatures - with mainly 50s and 60s - but still above average. The front will also bring in slightly higher humidity levels on Tuesday. The higher humidity will slightly reduce fire weather concerns on Tuesday, but it will remain elevated in some areas like the southern tier where downslope breezes prevail.

By Wednesday, downslope flow returns for everyone. However, wind speeds Wednesday look lower than other days this week - combined, it'll be slightly warmer than Tuesday with sunny skies, and continued elevated fire concerns.

Thursday is the next day that looks to have widespread high fire danger risks - with relatively strong southwest winds and continued dry air. This will be the second warmest day of the week after Monday as a result of the renewed downslope breezes. Most areas hit the mid-60s with 70s in the lower southern zones.

A strong - but fast-moving - area of low pressure will impact the region on Friday, bringing in a pattern change with cooler temperatures and precipitation chances. The low doesn't have a lot of cold air and precipitation is likely to be a mix of rain and snow dependent on elevation. The potential exists for strong wind gusts with this system, which may lead to visibility problems in areas where it is cold enough to snow. We'll continue to monitor this system and provide you with the First Alert on it as the week progresses.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.