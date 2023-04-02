Fire weather warnings continue on Monday as threat increases

Tonight's Forecast:

All current Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 10 pm this evening for Southern Colorado. With gusty winds, dry grasses and low relative humidity, the threat of fast-moving wildfires will stay a big concern through late tonight.

With breezy to gusty conditions overnight in the mountains and foothills, overnight temperatures will stay on the mild side.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 70; Wind speeds will really start to crank on Monday, with gusts up near 50 mph across the Pikes Peak Region. This will keep the threat of critical to extreme fire danger in our forecast, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 am to 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 75; No relief from the wind on Monday, and no relief from ongoing fire concern. With gusts to 55 mph and low relative humidity, we'll be back under Red Flag Warnings from 10 am to 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 71; The threat for stronger wind gusts to 50 mph will lead to more high fire danger on Monday for the Canon City area. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect starting at 10 am, and will last until 9 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 56; An increase in the wind threat will bring the potential for 45-55 mph wind gusts to Teller County on Sunday, which unfortunately will mean another day with high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Warm and windy, with high fire danger remaining top of mind on Monday. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible tomorrow, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 am until 9 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s; Warm, dry and windy, with Red Flag Warnings back in effect Monday from 10 am to 9 pm. Wind gusts in the Plains tomorrow will range between 35-50 mph, and are expected to be even stronger by Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Warm and windy, with Red Flag Warnings returning on Monday. Gusts in the Trinidad area are expected to range between 40-50 mph, with gusts near Walsenburg expected to be much stronger, perhaps as strong as 60-70 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts will arrive in the mountains by Monday afternoon. A High Wind Warning will go into effect starting at noon, and will continue until 9 am Tuesday. Peak gusts of 70-80 mph can be expected during this time.

KOAA weather High Wind Watches & Warnings have been early next week for parts of Southern Colorado

Extended outlook forecast:

We're looking at one last day of high fire danger on Tuesday before some significant changes late this week. On top of Tuesday's Red Flag Warnings, we're also looking at High Wind Warnings during the day from Pueblo County south. Gusts Tuesday for these areas could top 70 mph in the mountains, and 60 mph in the Plains.

A few snow showers will be possible on Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region, Teller County and Palmer Divide behind a passing cold front. Humidity will increase more importantly across the region by late Tuesday, which should put an end to this long and painful stretch of high fire danger for the second half of the week.

