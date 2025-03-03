Fire to ice in southern Colorado as a dangerous storm approaches Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Southerly winds early this evening will transition to westerly overnight. These downslope winds will keep lows relatively mild tonight bottoming out in the low 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy with generally high clouds that are out ahead of the system we're tracking for the early part of the week.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 58;

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM MON - 7:00 PM MON

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 5:00 AM TUE - 5:00 PM TUE

Partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph becoming north overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 64;

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM MON - 7:00 PM MON

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 5:00 AM TUE - 5:00 PM TUE

Partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 15-20 mph becoming west overnight. Patchy fog east on Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 57;

Partly cloudy. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 48;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5:00 PM MON - 5:00 PM TUE

Partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5:00 PM MON - 5:00 PM TUE

Partly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM MON - 7:00 PM MON

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 5:00 AM TUE - 5:00 PM TUE

Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog on Monday morning. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/37; High: 56/58;

FIRE WEATHER WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM MON - 7:00 PM MON

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 5:00 AM TUE - 5:00 PM TUE

Mostly clear. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s-20s; High: 40s;

Mostly clear. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high impact storm is approaching southern Colorado. Southwesterly downslope winds will increase Monday morning. Widespread sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected, with gusts from 40-50 mph across much of southern Colorado. Humidity values will drop to 10-13%. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM for almost all of southern Colorado including downtown Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Avoid outdoor burning and any activities that could generate sparks outside. Any fire that starts Monday has the potential to spread quickly. Snow will be ongoing in the central mountains - expect winter travel conditions there, with gusty winds resulting in low visibility.

As the low tracks east in the evening, a cold front will cross southern Colorado. This will bring moisture into the area - and increase wind speeds. This will tamp down the fire threat, but quickly ushers in the next concern: blowing snow resulting in near whiteout visibility issues, particularly over the Palmer Divide, Teller County, and the adjacent eastern plains. Precipitation type will vary depending on elevation. This is a classic spring storm - it's not that cold. In Colorado Springs, rain will change to a mix, then snow. In Pueblo, mainly rain is likely with some snow possible overnight. In Woodland Park and over the Palmer Divide, it will be all snow, and it will be heavy. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 5:00 PM Monday - 5:00 PM Tuesday for N. El Paso County, and Teller County. While southern El Paso county is not currently included in winter weather alerts, stay tuned to future forecast updates. Travel will be difficult over the Palmer Divide Monday night, and may be impassable Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings snow to some, wind to all. Wind will be strongest over the eastern plains, with 70 mph gusts possible. Snow will be heaviest in the above mentioned Palmer Divide and Teller County. In these areas, when it is snowing with these wind gusts, white out conditions will occur and you will not be able to see. Even when it is not snowing, these wind gusts have the potential to bring down tree branches and cause other damage, and will make driving extremely difficult and dangerous. In Pueblo, expect mainly rain and wind, with some mix possible. In Canon City, lighter mixed precipitation and much lower wind is expected.

Because of the northerly wind direction expected with this storm set up, there will be a strong cutoff in snow totals moving south. Snow totals of 8-12" are possible over the Palmer Divide. Places like Fountain and Fort Carson will be lucky to get 2". Pueblo could get an inch. There remains some uncertainty in this part of the forecast with regard to the precise track of the low. If the low moves about 20 miles further south than currently expected, higher snow totals will impact downtown Colorado Springs. The storm speed will also determine the duration of impacts.

Damaging wind will be a threat region wide Tuesday apart from Canon City. High Wind Watches are in effect from 5:00 AM - 5:00 PM Tuesday. Sustained winds of 35-45 mph are expected, gusts at 60-70 mph. Bring lightweight objects inside Tuesday to keep them from blowing over or blowing away.

The storm system will track quickly out of the area Tuesday evening - with winds dropping and skies clearing.

Quiet conditions on Wednesday, another breezy day Thursday ahead of another storm system Friday. That system will bring a cold front through the area again, but it looks weaker and lower impact than the early week system.

