Fire threats increase Tuesday, driven by 40-60 mph wind gusts

It will be a dry and windy day across Southern Colorado with Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings in place. The strongest gusts will be to the south of Colorado Springs, where top gusts to 65 mph will be possible. Gusts in the Springs today look to range between 40-45 mph.

KOAA weather April begins with a Red Flag Warning, in effect from noon until 8 pm

Temperatures today will be right around average for the Springs, but with the downsloping winds further south, temperatures will be above average in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will start to weaken once the sun sets later this evening. A spotty shower or two will be possible today as well, specifically around Teller County and the Pikes Peak Region. Farther east, most of us will be staying dry on Tuesday. If you are headed to the high country, snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult. 6-12" of new snow today for the central and northern mountains where there are Winter Weather Advisories in place. Snow amounts in the southeastern mountains will be much less, around 1-2".

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 26. Windy, with gusts to 45 mph in the Pikes Peak Region. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon until 8 pm, and outdoor burning should be avoided today. A few showers over the high country could spill east through this evening, with a 20% chance of a rain or snow shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 27. Both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning will remain in effect through early this evening in Pueblo County, with peak gusts today around 50-55 mph. Hold off on any activities today that could spark a fire.

KOAA weather A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until early this evening for parts of Southern Colorado

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 30. Even though we won't be included in today's Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning, it will still be a windy day in Fremont County. Gusts today could top 50 mph, with around a 20% chance of a passing shower.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 18. Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Teller County, with snow showers possible through this evening. A dusting to 1 or 2" of snow accumulations will be possible in some areas today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Slightly cooler, with wind gusts today to 45 mph. Moisture will move east from the mountains this afternoon and evening, and a few rain or snow showers will be possible. Accumulations should stay under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Already windy this morning, it's only going to get worse this afternoon on the Plains. Wind gusts of 50-65 mph can expected from late this morning through early this evening, with both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning in effect today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Wind gusts to 65 mph today combined with low relative humidity will make for a pretty nasty day down along the southern I-25 corridor. High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until early this afternoon as blowing dust and sand are likely.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. West and southwest winds will be howling in the high country today, where peak gusts of 70-80 mph will be possible. Light accumulations of 1-2" will be possible through early tomorrow morning in the Wets and Sangres, with hazardous travel due to the threat of snow and blowing snow.

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week as we are in between systems. The back half of the week will be much more active as we'll several rounds of moisture move into the state. Thursday, we will have more energy moving in and snow showers will be possible throughout the day.

We are still watching Friday and into Saturday where widespread snow will be possible for the majority of southeastern Colorado. A wintry mix will start out further south, and then we will transition over to snow Friday night. With multiple storm systems, this forecast is still subject to change, especially the one going into the weekend.

