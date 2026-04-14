Fire threats continue Tuesday in southern Colorado with a few mountain showers

Today’s Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are back again today - as we continue to track dry downslope wind along with critically dry fuels. Warnings are in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM. Winds will increase through the day and will be gustiest during the mid-to-late afternoon. They increase earliest in the southern mountains, with the gusty conditions working north through the morning hours.

By mid-afternoon, expect westerly winds at 20-30 mph out of the west southwest, gusting to 45 mph along the southern I-25 corridor. It will be slightly windier than yesterday. It will also be drier - with single digit humidity this afternoon! These conditions can lead to rapid fire spread.

A stationary boundary is currently draped just north of the Pikes Peak Region. A separate cold front is located over the western part of Colorado. Through the day, the stationary boundary will sag southeast as a cold front. The other frontal system coupled with upper-level energy is bringing showers to the central and southern mountains. In the southern mountains, some zones could get in the 6-8" neighborhood of snow.

Highs today will be in the mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies. A few light showers are possible this afternoon in Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 35.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Mostly sunny this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Gusty and very dry with a chance of virga (evaporating rain showers) in the afternoon. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph this morning, increasing to 20-30 mph this afternoon and gusting to 45 mph at times. Avoid outdoor burning!

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 35.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny, dry, and gusty. Southwest winds at 20-30 mph this afternoon, gusting 45 mph (with a few gusts to 50 possible). Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 37.

Sunny with an isolated sprinkle or shower possible - which could contain a rumble of thunder. The main story is the wind. West southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 26.

An active weather day in Teller County! Partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, and thunderstorms. Both have individually low probabilities, but your odds of seeing precipitation of some kind are at 60%. Southwest wind at 15-25 gusting to 40.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny this morning, breezy and partly cloudy this afternoon. South winds at 10-20 mph. A brief shower is possible, mainly near the Ramparts.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Mostly sunny, dry, and windy. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, increasing to 20-35 mph this afternoon, gusting to 45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/69; Low: 34/31.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny and very windy with west winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph this morning, increasing to 25-35 mph gusting to 55 mph this afternoon. Secure loose outdoor objects, and avoid outdoor burning and activities that could generate a spark.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Sunny and windy. Southwest winds, 10-20 mph this morning, 20-30 mph this afternoon gusting to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Skies will be fairly quiet Wednesday. Winds will be light from the northwest, with mainly sunny skies.

Jet stream energy returns Thursday ahead of the next incoming upper-level system, which will lead to another round of high fire danger. Fire Weather Watches are in place from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM.

On Friday, our next weather maker moves in. This is another northern track storm system. This winter, these systems have tended to end up getting blocked by southern high pressure and trend north on model runs over time. Unsurprisingly, we're seeing that here too. However, the system will be sending a cold front into the region, and the front itself should contain moisture. The timing favors Friday evening into Saturday morning - which favors a wintry mix precipitation type in the Pikes Peak Region and rain in Pueblo.

The weekend will bring sunny skies and a return to high pressure. It remains fairly cool Saturday with post frontal air still lingering and keeping highs below average. Temperatures will climb to average (60s) on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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