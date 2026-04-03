Fire threats continue Friday ahead of a beautiful Easter weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Following an overnight cold front, today will be breezy and cooler across southern Colorado. The front is bringing in dry, continental air, which will lead to another day with high fire danger. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s on the plains, warming to the mid-50s to mid-60s this afternoon. The average high today in Colorado Springs is 59, and 65 in Pueblo. Skies will start off mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the mid-afternoon.

The main story today will be the breezes. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph this morning from the northwest, gusting to 35-40 mph during the afternoon. Although it may feel like a broken record at this point - and we're as tired of it as you are - it remains important to avoid outdoor burning, and activities that can produce sparks.

Our latest drought monitor update now shows all of Colorado as being in some form of drought.

Tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing for most of southern Colorado. It is -not- yet safe to de-winterize your sprinkler system!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 27.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Cooler today following the gusty overnight front with mainly clear skies this morning. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph mainly in the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy in mid-afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 27.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Gusty and cooler with mainly sunny skies. Northwest winds 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph, mainly after 12 PM. Strongest and more consistent wind gusts are likely from 1-4 PM.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 32.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny and cooler today with northwest winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 22.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny with northwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph, with a few morning clouds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny with northwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph and patchy mid-afternoon clouds. Sporadic gusts above 40 mph are possible close to the Ramparts - near Palmer Lake.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Windy start to the day and the wind continues throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies, with a generally northerly wind direction. Speeds in the 15-30 mph range, gusting 40-50 mph (with the 50 mph gusts more likely in the AM hours...40-45 mph gusts in the PM).

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/61; Low: 28/26.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunny and breezy with west winds in the AM at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph and shifting northwest at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and breezy. West winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph mainly above 8,000 feet, shifting northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph also above 8,000 feet this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will rebuild this weekend. Winds will be relatively light and skies mostly sunny. Temperatures warm by 5-10 degrees Saturday (60s for most of the plains), with a further 3-10 degrees of warming Sunday. Both days will be excellent, comfortable and classic spring days that will be great for outdoor plans. On Easter Sunday, expect morning temperatures in the low 30s in the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo.

It will be a bit breezier on Monday as the ridge shifts south, and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. There may be some spotty elevated fire danger.

Upslope flow on Tuesday will level off temperatures. Scattered afternoon showers and some rumbles of thunder are possible. Wednesday will keep shower chances in the mountains but not on the plains.

We'll track another disturbance on Thursday that brings in another chance for some afternoon showers as well.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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