Fire & ice for Southern Colorado over the next 24-48 hours

All Red Flag Warnings have been allowed to expire this evening. For the overnight hours, the winds will relax some, allowing for relative humidity to recovery enough to cancel out the high fire danger. However, with continued downslope flow, overnight lows will not be as cold as the previous few nights.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 53; Monday's forecast will be the last of the warm stuff for awhile before some big changes roll in for the rest of the week. By Monday night, a cold front will bring gusty winds and some snow to the Pikes Peak Region, with light accumulations expected through Tuesday morning.

While the biggest snow impacts from this storm will stay up to our north, light local accumulations will be possible from Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly around the Pikes Peak Region. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tdyeCMYfpN — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) December 11, 2022

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 57; Warm and windy on Monday, with high fire danger returning to Pueblo County. By Monday night, a strong cold front will blast through the area, bringing the potential for a rain/snow mix to the area through Tuesday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 55; Mild and at times windy on Monday before a strong cold front moves in by tomorrow evening. A rain/snow mix early Monday night should change to all snow during the overnight hours, with light accumulations into Tuesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 42; A windy start to the week will give way to snow by the late afternoon and evening hours. Light snow showers will continue through Tuesday morning, with totals in Teller County expected to range between 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A mild and breezy day will give way to the potential for snow by Monday evening. With 1-3" totals expected, travel could become impacted from the Palmer Divide up through the Denver metro as we make our way into Tuesday morning as areas just to our north will bear the brunt of this storm.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; High fire danger during the day will give way to some big weather changes by Monday night and Tuesday. With our next winter storm strengthening over northern Colorado Monday evening, snow will hit the Plains as strong winds also develop. Most of the bigger impacts will occur well north of Highway 50 as the northeastern Plains could see blizzard-like conditions at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Another dry and windy day for the southern I-25 corridor will lead to a return of Red Flag Warning conditions starting at 11 am. By Monday night, a cold front will sweep through the area, and although most the snow should stay north of us, we're looking cold and windy by Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Windy, with snow increasing throughout the day over the southeastern mountains. Although we'll see much higher totals up north, a good 1-4" of fresh snow looks likely for the Wets and Sangres through midday Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wrap-around moisture is likely to keep the snowflakes flying over the northern Plains and mountains well into the day on Tuesday. For the Plains, strong winds will impact the weather here as well, with some very difficult driving at times through Tuesday afternoon. Planning to travel north of I-70, check road conditions first before heading out!

As low pressure pulls away from the state on Wednesday, we will dry out, but also be quite chilly temperature wise. A drier northwest flow pattern through the end of the week will keep us well below average. Another Arctic front will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air next weekend, and some possible moisture Friday night into Saturday morning.

