Fire danger today; cold front Monday

A red flag warning is in effect from noon until 8 pm for El Paso, Pueblo, Fremont, eastern Huerfano, and central Las Animas county. Humidity will drop between 10-15% and winds will gust up to 35 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in place from noon until 8 pm Sunday. I have the details right now on @KOAA #COwx pic.twitter.com/sBf39pnlkc — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) September 19, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 52. Red Flag Warning. Sunny and dry with gusty winds today.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 55. Red Flag Warning. Hot and dry today with gusty winds.

CANON CITY: High: 88; Low: 54. Red Flag Warning. Winds will be gusty today and humidity below 15%.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 75; Low: 44. Warm and breezy today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mid-80s today with breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-90s with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Red Flag Warning. The Upper-80s and gusty today with very dry air.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy today, yet humidity will remain above red flag criteria.

Extended Outlook:

On Monday morning a gusty cold front moves through Colorado. Behind the front temperatures will be cooler than average to the 60s and 70s and clouds will increase. There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening for the Pikes Peak region and the plains.

