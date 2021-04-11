Fire danger to start the day; cold front to end Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from noon until 8 pm for Pueblo and Fremont counties and the San Luis Valley. Winds will gust 35-40 mph and humidity will drop below 10%.

Elsewhere it will be a warm, dry, and gusty day, but not as severe as areas under the red flag warnings.

A cold front arrives this evening bringing more wind and cooler air from the northeast.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 28. Wind gusting up to 25-30 mph today with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 31. RED FLAG WARNING. A warm and gusty day ahead.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 34. RED FLAG WARNING. Warm temperatures and gusty winds today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 24. Gusts up to 30 mph today with mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mid-60s with sunshine and gusty winds today.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s to upper 70s with cooler air the further north you go. A cold front will bring strong winds this afternoon gusting up to 40 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and gusty day with winds up to 30-35 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A mild day with sunshine and gusty winds.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler. The below-average temperatures will be reinforced with another push of cool and the chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Staying cool with clouds and isolated shower chances through the rest of next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

