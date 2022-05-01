Fire danger, thunderstorms, and snow are possible in southern Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

An active day in southern Colorado with Red Flag Warnings for the mountains and southern I-25, thunderstorms for the eastern plains.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 9 pm for THE SAN LUIS VALLEY, THE SANGRE DE CRISTO AND WET MOUNTAIN RANGES, THE WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, LAKE, CHAFFEE, HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. Breezy today with SSE wind 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be mild. A brief rain shower is possible overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. Warm and sunny today with ESE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 45. Partly cloudy today with ESE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 33. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of light snow overnight with little to no accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 66; Low: 36. Gusty today with SSE wind 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a low chance of rain tonight into Monday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm today with sunshine to start. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will develop after 3 pm along a dryline positioned along HWY 287/385, or between Springfield and Kit Carson. Storms today may have damaging hail and wind gusts, a brief tornado is possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/77; Low: 42/44. A RED FLAG WARNING TODAY for low humidity and gusty winds. Wind gusts will be as high as 45 mph from the SSW.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING today for low humidity and gusty winds. Wind will be sustained 15-20 mph from the SSW, gusting 30-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be cooler with 50s and 60s and some clouds, remaining windy across the region. Tuesday becomes warmer and windy with low humidity, leading to critical fire danger. The next chance for rain in Colorado arrives Wednesday into Thursday. We will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Stay tuned for more details.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.