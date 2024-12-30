Fire danger threats on the rise Monday across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A strong storm moving across the state on Monday will bring significant wind and fire threats to Southern Colorado to start out the week.

KOAA weather A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Colorado for Monday, December 30, 2024

Much of the region will be under both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning today. Peak gusts on the I-25 corridor are expected to range between 35-50 mph, with gusts to 60 mph on eastern Plains, and gusts to 70 mph in the mountains.

KOAA weather A High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of Colorado for Monday, December 30, 2024

While the Plains will see dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures on Monday, snow will continue across the high country through the afternoon before coming to an end this evening. Travel will remain difficult, with intermittent closures possible today in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Windy, with high fire danger on Monday for the Pikes Peak Region. Peak gusts today in Colorado Springs could top 50 mph, with the worst of the wind expected between 9 am and 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 17. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect today until 5 pm, with a Red Flag Warning in effect until 6 pm. Avoid outdoor burning and secure outdoor decorations that could easily blow away.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 22. Eastern Fremont County will be under a High Wind Warning until 5 pm, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 11. After some light snow this morning, we'll see dry, cold and windy weather this afternoon. Peak wind gusts in Teller County could top 60 mph in some areas, with gusts to 70 mph on Pikes Peak.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. A windy and cool final Monday of 2024, with both a Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning in effect through early this evening. Peak gusts to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Most of the High Plains will be under both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning on Monday, with peak gusts around 50-60 mph. With the potential for fast-moving wildfires today, please avoid outdoor burning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Windy and dry on Monday, with both the threat for damaging wind gusts to 55 mph and dangerous fire weather conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Windy and cold in the high country on Monday, with peak gusts to 70 mph above treeline, and gusts to 60 mph near mountain pass level. Accumulations today will mainly be across the central and northern mountain ranges, where winter weather alerts are currently in effect.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Monday evening will allow for a significant drop in temperatures during the midweek period. Highs in Colorado Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only warm into the 30s, with overnight lows in the teens. As the clock strikes midnight Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s across Southern Colorado. Plan to bundle up if you're out celebrating this year and be safe!

Temperatures will return to the middle 40s to lower 50s on the Plains late this week, with dry skies for the first few days of 2025. Changes roll in this weekend, with the potential for some light snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

