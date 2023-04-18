Fire danger threat remains high on Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The Red Flag Warnings that have been in effect most of the day should be allowed to expire by 9 pm. However in Pueblo County, and parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties, a rare overnight Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 4 am.

Overnight wind gusts in the warned area could reach 50-60 mph, and with poor overnight humidity recoveries, any fire that breaks out will have the potential to spread very quickly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 63; Red Flag Warnings will return to the Colorado Springs area on Wednesday, beginning at 11 am. Peak afternoon wind gusts are expected to range between 35-45 mph. By Wednesday evening, a cold front will drop in from the north, bringing with it the potential for a few spotty rain or snow showers.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 73; Although cooler than today, another dry and windy day will lead to more high fire danger in the Pueblo area on Wednesday, with peak wind gusts between 40-50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 71; Windy and cooler on Wednesday, but for now due to higher relative humidity values, Fremont County has not been included in tomorrow's Red Flag Warning. A cold front Wednesday evening could bring a sprinkle or two, but widespread precipitation is not expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 54; Windy and cooler during the day, with the potential for a few evening snow showers in Teller County by Wednesday night. Accumulations through Thursday morning should stay under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; After a couple of days in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we'll start to see some cooler weather move into the Palmer Divide region on Wednesday. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible throughout the day, followed by the potential for snow into the evening hours. Snow totals should stay under 1".

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Until we see a big spring soaker, our reality of high fire danger will continue to remain an ongoing threat across the Plains. With gusts to 50 mph and relative humidity values down in the single digits, Red Flag Warnings will return from 11 am until 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Windy, with high fire danger once again on Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor. On top of 45-55 mph wind gusts, we're also likely to see areas of blowing dust once the strongest gusts arrive.

Mountains forecast: Low: 202/30s; High: 40s/50s; While the fire danger threat will drop some on Wednesday, the wind will not. Peak mountain gusts to 60 mph will be possible over the Sangres and Wets, with gusts to 50 mph across the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Wednesday's cold front, the fire danger threat will continue to lessen, with the main threat Thursday likely staying confined to the San Luis Valley. Late week trends are looking much drier than just a few days ago. That said, we can't rule out a few isolated rain or snow showers for Thursday and Friday afternoon, but these should mainly stay confined to the higher terrain.

Our weekend forecast looks dry, with slightly below normal temperatures. By early next week, warmer weather looks to return along with the potential for some spring-time showers and thunderstorms.

