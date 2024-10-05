Fire danger returns to Southern Colorado on Saturday, along with record heat

Today’s Forecast:

After a brief respite from this October heat on Friday, we'll be back on track to break records again on Saturday as highs on the Plains soar into the 80s and 90s. The heat will be driven by strengthening downslope winds. These dry and gusty downslope winds will lead to high fire danger threats as well, with a Red Flag Warning in effect today from 9 am until 7 pm. The strongest wind gusts wlll occur from late this morning through the mid afternoon hours.

Our high in Colorado Springs on Saturday of 86 degrees will likely smash the current record high of 83 degrees, last set in 2020. If this verifies, this will be our third record high of the past week for Colorado Springs!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 45. With downslope warmth in our Saturday forecast and gusts to 30 mph, we'll be on track this afternoon break a new record high in Colorado Springs on this 5th day of October.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 44. Record setting heat, gusty winds and high fire danger on Saturday in Pueblo, with current record of 91 degrees from way back in 1947 likely to get broken.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 50. Hot, record breaking heat and gusty winds on Saturday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect in Fremont County from 9 am until 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 38. Warm, windy and dry, with a Red Flag Warning in effect in all of Teller County from 9 am until 7 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Unseasonably warm on Saturday with gusty winds and low relative humidity leading to Red Flag Warnings for northern El Paso County today from 9 am until 7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll be feeling the heat big time on Saturday on the Plains, with our highs today soaring into the middle to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. With today's forecast on the warm and gusty side, it will be feeling more like summer than fall on this first Saturday of October.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A warm and sunny October afternoon for the mountains on this Saturday, with NW wind gusts up around 35 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front late Saturday will bring cooler weather back to our forecast on Sunday, with our high in the lower 70s in Colorado Springs. As another ridge of high pressure regains control of the Four Corners Region next week, we're likely to settle back into a dry, warm and stagnant weather pattern. Daytime highs next week in Colorado Springs will warm to near 80 degrees most days, with our overnight lows only cooling down to the 40s and low 50s.

