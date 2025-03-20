Fire danger returns to Colorado on the first day of Spring

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with cold temperatures. Bundle up if you head outside early tomorrow morning and keep pets inside tonight.

Thursday Fire Danger:

Thursday becomes dry and breezy in the afternoon with wind gusts from 30-40 mph and humidity dropping below 15%. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from noon until 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 56;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. It will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Wind will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 62;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. Mild temperatures on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 58;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. Partly cloudy on Thursday with gusty W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 48;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. Cool with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 54;

Partly cloudy with cool temperatures on Thursday. Humidity will likely be above the red flag warning threshold. It will be breezy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. Highs will reach the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be from the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/17; High: 56/61;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. It will be mild and breezy on Thursday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 40s-50s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm. It will be mild and breezy on Thursday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions remain comfortable on Friday with breezy wind, partly cloudy conditions, and seasonable temperatures. Wind and temperatures get a boost on Saturday, with 60s in the plains and 50s in the mountains. Fire danger is likely to be elevated on Saturday as well.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

