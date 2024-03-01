Fire danger returns to Colorado on Friday and continues into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Chilly tonight, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light overnight, from the W to SW, and less than 10 mph. Temperatures climb quickly on Friday and so do the winds.

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect on Friday from 11 am to 6 pm for the area in red below. Wind will be gusting as high as 40 mph and humidity will drop less than 15%.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 66;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 6 pm. Mostly sunny on Friday with wind from the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 70;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 6 pm. Mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 6 pm. Mostly sunny on Friday with W wind at 12-18 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 51;

Partly cloudy and mild on Friday with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

Mostly sunny and mild on Friday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 6 pm for southern Lincoln County. The plains will see sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/32; High: 65/67;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 6 pm. Mostly sunny and mild on Friday. Wind will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low to mid-50. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, winds will be stronger gusting 40-50 mph across the region. Temperatures on Saturday will be just as warm as Friday.

There will be high fire danger on Saturday as well with a Fire Weather Watch expanded across the entire plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.