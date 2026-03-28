Fire danger returns along with more record heat this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure pivots south today while subtropical moisture swings through the mid-levels of the atmosphere in Colorado. The result of this blend is a warm day across the plains, with downslope breezes pushing temperatures up by between 40-50 degrees from their overnight lows in some areas. Fire danger will be high, and Red Flag Warnings are in place for areas that see sufficient wind gusts.

The mid-level moisture will lead to afternoon cumulus clouds that may produce some precipitation this afternoon along I-25. The air near the ground today will be very dry, so any rain that falls from clouds this afternoon will evaporate. This action produces gusty winds underneath, and near, the area where the evaporation occurred. So, expect an increase in clouds in the mid-afternoon along I-25, along with sporadic stronger wind gusts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 46.

Partly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny late this morning then becoming partly cloudy again in the afternoon. South winds at 5-10 mph this morning, turning south southwest at 10-15 mph this afternoon. Sporadic gusts to 25 mph are possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 44.

Mostly sunny with light morning winds, shifting southwesterly in the mid-afternoon at 5-15 mph. While not under Red Flag Warnings, fuels across Pueblo County are dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 47.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mostly sunny with increasing westerly winds to 10-20 mph, occasionally gusting to 25-30 mph this afternoon. Increasing late afternoon clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 39.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Increased clouds in the afternoon including the potential for virga - evaporating rain - from what is effectively weak thunderstorm energy in the mid-atmosphere.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Gusty - with southerly airflow, even during the morning. South winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 45 mph. Sunny, and very dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/80; Low: 46/43.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mostly sunny and breezy to gusty - in Walsenburg beginning before noon, while in Trinidad taking until around noon. West winds, gusting to 40 mph at times.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mostly sunny, warm, dry, and windy. Be careful on high elevation trails - expect patches of snow in heavy forested areas that may not support your weight. Where the snow has melted, expect mud. Areas exposed more to direct sunlight should have summer-like conditions. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure nudges northward Sunday and temperatures will be slightly warmer as a result. We are more likely to break high temperature records on Sunday in southern Colorado. It will be less breezy than today, with partly cloudy skies.

Breezes kick back up on Monday, leading to more elevated/high fire danger, and similarly warm highs. At the same time, there will be a chance for isolated mountain showers, including in Teller County. These very spotty showers will be driven by orographic winds - subtropical moisture hitting the mountains and being forced upward by them.

A cold front will arrive on Monday night which leads to a significant cooldown on Tuesday. We'll have chances for showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday along the plains as multiple pieces of upper-level energy move through the area with upslope flow in place. Mountain snow is also likely from Tuesday to Wednesday. It will help snowpack somewhat, but not by a significant margin or to the extent needed.

Thursday looks a bit less active and warmer, ahead of more unsettled conditions at the end of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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