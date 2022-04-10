Fire danger remains the status quo in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 8 pm for the San Luis Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, central and eastern Las Animas, Otero, Kiowa, Crowley, and Bent counties. Humidity will drop below 10% and winds will gust frequently 30-40 mph, and as high as 55 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 29. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy and windy today with gusts up to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 32. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 34. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly sunny with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 26. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy today and drying out with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Partly cloudy with drying conditions and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Windy and dry today with gusts up to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/66; Low: 31/31. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly sunny with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. RED FLAG WARNING for Teller County and the San Luis Valley until 8 pm. The mountains will be windy today, gusting up to 55 mph with mostly sunny conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be less windy overall, but still breezy and dry enough for a Fire Weather Watch along I-25 and the eastern plains. Tuesday becomes very windy, with gusts 50-60 mph as a storm approaches Colorado. A Fire Weather Watch is also in place for I-25 and the plains on Tuesday. In the evening, rain in the plains and snow in the mountains will be possible and will transition to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Mountains areas may pick up 1-2 inches, elsewhere in lower elevations accumulations will be less than an inch through Wednesday afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

