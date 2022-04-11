Fire danger remains high levels through at least Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

High fire danger will remain a big concern through 10 pm this evening, which is when the current Red Flag Warnings should be allowed to expire. As of 6 pm, we have seen multiple fires in Southern Colorado...including one on the west side of Pueblo, one in eastern El Paso County near Falcon, and another in Teller County. Please avoid any activities that could start a fire, including avoiding operating machinery in dry grasses.

KOAA weather Fire Danger Alert Day will continue through 8 pm

After sunset, the wind should weaken enough to allow for some overnight recovery to the relative humidity. With the calmer wind, overnight lows will also be cooler than last night, dropping down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 65; With another round of high wind and low humidity in the forecast, a new Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon on Monday. With high fire danger present, we strongly encourage you to avoid any activities that could start a spark.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 72; Another warm, dry and windy day, with high fire danger the big priority weather wise across Pueblo County. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect starting at noon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; Windy tomorrow, but with slightly higher humidity. For now, Red Flag Warnings have not been issued for Fremont County, but that could change, so stay tuned for updates from First Alert 5.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 55; Another day of strong winds whipping across Teller County on Monday. Winds will be more southwesterly tomorrow, with gusts between 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; We'll have more ferocious wind to contend with on Monday, with peak gusts up near 35-45 mph. Thanks to a more southerly direction with the wind, the air won't be as dry, and therefore Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Strong southerly winds will combine with low relative humidity to bring another day of high fire danger to the southeastern Plains on Monday. In these areas, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at noon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Windy, with high fire danger for the southern I-25 corridor. The strongest gusts will develop during the early afternoon hours, with peak gusts ranging between 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A windy start to the week, with afternoon winds gusting as high as 45-60 mph. Even stronger wind gusts will develop Monday night after sunset, along with the potential for snow and blowing snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

A storm coming out of the Pacific Northwest will charge through Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with even stronger wind gusts across the region, along with the potential for heavy mountain snow. For the Plains, a High Wind Watch has already been issued for the day on Tuesday due to the potential of 50-70 mph wind gusts. For the mountains, wind gusts between 65-85 mph will be common, with isolated gusts to 100 mph on some higher summits. Travel around the state on Tuesday from land to air may be extremely difficult, especially if the forecast verifies on the higher end of these ranges. Moisture will be fairly limited outside of the mountains, but still possible with some light rain or snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Behind the storm, Wednesday will continue to be windy, even as we dry out. It will also be chilly, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. A little break from the wind will follow from Thursday to Friday, with increasing winds Saturday and the potential for rain and snow showers by Sunday evening.

