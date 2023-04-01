Fire danger remains high for the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

For the first day of April, temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the winds will be breezy.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Saturday, April 1 from 11 am to 8 pm for the counties in red below.

KOAA April 1, 2023 Red Flag Warnings

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 32. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunny with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 33. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunshine all day with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 39. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunny with W wind at 15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunny with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 65/66; Low: 36/36. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 8 pm. Sunshine all day with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. RED FLAG WARNING for the San Luis Valley and Park county from 11 am to 8 pm. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday, with slightly higher winds. This means, yes more red flag warnings are expected. Fire danger remains high on Monday with strong winds and low humidity early on. On Monday evening a cold front will move through southern Colorado, dropping temperatures Tuesday with higher humidity.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.