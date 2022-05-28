Fire danger persists throughout Memorial Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 10 pm for the I-25 corridor, Fremont county, the eastern plains, and the San Luis Valley.

KOAA Red Flag Warning May 28, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 51. Mostly cloudy with SSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 53. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 55. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 43. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 47. Mostly cloudy today with WSW wind 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. HOT today in the upper 90s with partly cloudy conditions and SW wind gusts of 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/88; Low: 53/54. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. WSW wind gusting 30-40 mph today with mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, more Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon until 8 pm.

KOAA Red Flag Warning May 29, 2022

Temperatures will gradually cool over the weekend with gusty winds and fire danger lasting through Memorial Day. Then temperatures will be below average in the 60s from Tuesday through Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on those days.

