Fire danger on Thursday, snow on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be calm, mostly clear, and cool tonight across southern Colorado.

Thursday Fire Danger:

Wind gusts will range from 30 to 50 mph on Thursday, and humidity will plummet below 10%. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from 10 am until 7 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be partly cloudy and warm, with gusty wind out of the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. Wind will be gusty out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 54;

Thursday will be mild and gusty with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be mild and gusty on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be gusty on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/39; High: 70/75;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. Expect a windy day with SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and gusty on Thursday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-50 mph.

Friday - Saturday AM snowfall:

On Friday morning, a strong cold front will blow through the region. This will provide a burst of snow and a wintry mix through the morning and early afternoon across the region. Snow showers linger along and west of I-25 through the night, ending before sunrise Saturday.

