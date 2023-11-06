Fire danger lingers Monday and Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures above freezing in the plains and generally near or below freezing in the mountains. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph overnight.

Fire Danger Monday:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 am to 6 pm for eastern Huerfano and central Las Animas Counties including Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 73;

Partly cloudy on Monday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 75;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Monday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

Partly cloudy on Monday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Partly cloudy on Monday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. S wind will be from 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/42; High: 71/75;

RED FLAG WARNING on Monday from 10 am to 6 pm for high fire danger. Winds will gust up to 30 mph from the WSW. Relative humidity will be less than 15%.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s on Monday. Wind will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be another day of warmth, dry air, and wind. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday. And the wind will also increase as well. Gusts will get up to 35 mph in the plains and I-25. In the mountains, the winds will be gusting 40-45 mph.

Wednesday becomes blustery, AKA cold and windy, with a cold front blowing through Colorado. High temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday. Snow will move into the mountains Wednesday afternoon and there will be a mix of rain and snow in El Paso County Wednesday evening. There will be a quick transition to snow Wednesday night and showers will expand south across southern Colorado, favoring the mountains and the plains. Thursday will be cold with snow ending by midday. Plan for an icy or snowy Thursday morning commute.

