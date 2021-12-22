Fire danger is high Wednesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. The sky will be partly cloudy and conditions will be dry and breezy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 30. Warm and breezy today with humidity of less than 15%. Areas west of I-25 in El Paso County are under a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 66; Low: 28. Winds remain below red flag criteria, gusting only to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be very mild.

CANON CITY: High: 65; Low: 36. A warm and gusty day with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm with wind gusts to 30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 51; Low: 29. RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm with gusts to 35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. The upper-50s with breezy conditions. Palmer Lake and areas west of I-25 in El Paso County are under a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low to mid 60s with light winds and dry air today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s with gusty winds. Walsenburg and eastern Huerfano county under a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Park County is under a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am to 5 pm. Elsewhere in mountain valleys, the wind will be gusting 20-35 mph today, but humidity will be higher than red flag criteria.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday and Friday will be windy with gusts to 40 mph in the plains and 50 mph in the mountains. Temperatures will be just as mild. Snow will move into the mountains, generally west of the continental divide from Thursday through the weekend.

Temperatures will cool slightly, still to the 40s and 50s for Christmas Day. Conditions remain gusty through the weekend, especially Sunday.

