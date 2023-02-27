Fire danger in southern Colorado to start the week

Today’s Forecast:

Breezy, dry, and warmer than normal today. Fire danger will be elevated because of these weather conditions.

After this weekend's warmth and wind, snow has evaporated and grasses have dried out. This is aiding in fire danger to begin the week.⁰⁰Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches for Mon & Tues:#cowx pic.twitter.com/uJIyvaMKEa — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) February 27, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Sunny today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 25. RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 5 pm. Mostly sunny today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Sunny today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 17. Sunny today with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 21. Sunny today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 5 pm for Otero, Crowley, and Las Animas counties. Sunny today with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/55; Low: 28/27. RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 5 pm. Sunny today with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Sunny today with W wind at 20 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday also brings fire danger with a FIRE WEATHER WATCH with low humidity and gusty wind.

