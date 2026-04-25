Fire danger for some on Saturday with shower chances on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

It remains breezy overnight with gusts from 15-25 mph, and the temperatures will be cool. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Saturday Fire Danger:

Wind will be gusting 25-40 mph across the region on Saturday, but only a few zones are expected to see low enough humidity for a RED FLAG WARNING. The zones highlighted in red are under a warning from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of sprinkles or light rain in the evening, favored after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 72;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 55;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of light evening showers, falling as rain or a wintry mix.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mild and breezy on Saturday in the plains. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph, with gusts of 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/38; High: 70/72;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be mild and breezy on Saturday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-40 mph in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, there is a better chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The temperatures will be similar to Saturday's highs.

Next week, Monday has another chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday is looking dry and warm.

Then the fun begins with a mid-week storm set to impact Colorado. At this point, it looks to bring us good moisture, especially on Thursday. Temperatures will also be cooler, with some freezing nights possible.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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