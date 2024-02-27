Fire concerns continue this evening, with a pattern change tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

After a windy and high fire danger day, fire risk lowers tonight with higher humidity and lowered wind speeds. Winds remain gusty in the southern zones - Walsenburg, La Veta, Rye, and in the mountains - Woodland Park will see wind gusts of 30-40 mph overnight. Meanwhile some high clouds will move in ahead of our next weather maker - a potent cold front arriving late Tuesday morning. Skies tonight will generally be partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 50;

Gusty winds early, decreasing after 8PM, particularly east of I-25. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph early decreasing to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 45 mph along and west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 58;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 5 AM - 5 PM Tuesday

Southwest winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 55 mph before midnight and to 45-50 mph after midnight. Skies start clear and become partly cloudy with areas of blowing dust early, mostly cloudy early on Tuesday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 56;

Partly cloudy skies with west winds at 20-35 mph early and decreasing to 15-20 mph after 10 PM with gusts to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 35;

Southwest winds at 15-35 mph gusting to 50 mph overnight. Partly cloudy through 11PM becoming mostly cloudy after. A few early morning snow showers with little accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with a stray flurry after 2 AM. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 35 mph but ramping back up by 8AM to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s;

HIGH WIND WARNING south of and along US 50 from 5 AM - 5PM.

Partly cloudy with southwest winds at 15 -30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 52/55;

Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy after 2 AM. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 50 mph with patchy blowing dust through the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50;

HIGH WIND WARNING for the southern mountains from 5 AM - 5 PM Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 20-35 mph gusting to 55 mph. Patchy blowing dust, with a few snow showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

After several windy, high fire danger days in southern Colorado, change arrives Tuesday. We start the day with gusty southwest winds once again - particularly in Huerfano and Las Animas counties including Rye, Walsenburg, and Trinidad. In the northern zones, gusts will be strongest west of I-25 including in the Pikes Peak Region with gusts of 30-55 mph possible in mid to late morning. East of I-25, they'll be more of a nuisance with gusts at 25-30 mph. Humidity will be higher starting off on Tuesday, so we won't have Fire Weather Warnings in place - but any fires actively burning will still be challenging to fight due to the gusty winds.

In the late morning, a strong cold front will blast through. It will drop temperatures quickly, bring in cloud cover, and bring in stronger wind gusts for the entire region out of the north. It will also bring in mid-level clouds and some showers but also dry low-level air. This will limit the intensity and scope of these showers. The temperature drop will be fast. Very gusty winds before and after the front south of U.S. 50 mean High Wind Warnings are in effect again tomorrow from 5 AM - 5 PM, including Pueblo and the San Luis Valley.

The winds will gradually die down through 8PM with patchy showers from time to time. Due to the temperature drop, these showers will start as rain, and change to snow in the afternoon. Again though, due to the low-level dry air, we're not likely to get great moisture from this system. Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Springs - but the latest trends in the models show the dry air winning out at least in the Pikes Peak Region, since we won't have much upslope flow. Anything that does fall will freeze Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the teens!

After several active and warm days with strong winds and high fire danger - Wednesday morning may shock your system. Morning temperatures will be 40-50 degrees cooler than highs on Tuesday, with wind chills adding another 5-10 degrees of "brr". The day itself though will be mainly sunny and calm, with highs in the mid-40s. The chill will be short lived as high pressure re-builds into the region bringing 60s to 70s back to us by the end of the week. We'll be watching more breezy days heading into the weekend. Expect breezes Friday, gusty breezes Saturday, and windy conditions Sunday ahead of our next weather maker.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

