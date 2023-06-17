Finally some sunshine on Father's Day Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Conditions will be calm and become clear overnight. Temperatures will be cool to start the day on Sunday. Then Sunday afternoon will be sunny, dry, and warm!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 81; Finally temperatures on Sunday will be near average and the sky will be mostly sunny. S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 88; Mostly sunny and hot on Sunday. SW wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 88; Partly cloudy and hot on Sunday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 74; Mostly sunny on Sunday with warm temperatures. W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 77; Sunny and finally warm on Sunday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Mostly sunny on Sunday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 84/85; Sunny on Sunday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Mostly sunny on Sunday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. High temperatures in the mountain valleys will be in the low to mid-70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warm weather continues! I know, we can't believe it either. 70s in the mountains and 80s to 90s in the plains all week long. The best chance for thunderstorms next week will be Thursday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

