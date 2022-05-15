Finally, no red flag warnings in Colorado Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Finally, no red flag warnings today with a beautiful afternoon ahead. Winds will be breezy and temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. Humidity will be above 15% for most of the region today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. A beautiful day with partly cloudy conditions and E wind at 10-25 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Mostly sunny today with E wind 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 50. Mostly sunny with SSE wind of 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. Partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, likely evaporating before reaching the ground. Winds will be out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s today with a few clouds and E wind 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mid-80s with sunshine today and E wind 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/80; Low: 46/50. A warm and breezy day with a few clouds this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of showers this afternoon, with most of the rain evaporating before reaching the surface.

Extended outlook forecast:

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday from noon until 8 pm for SAN LUIS VALLEY, THE SOUTHEAST MOUNTAINS, AND FREMONT, HUERFANO, AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES. On Monday there is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the eastern plains.

Temperatures will be warm all week with highs about 10-15 degrees above average.

