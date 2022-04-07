Finally less windy on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds gradually decrease through the evening. Tonight will be clear and cold.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 64; Mostly sunny and feeling much warmer outside with just a very light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 69; Sunny and mild with winds 5-10 mph from the south.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 67; Mostly sunny Friday and feeling warm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 56; A mild day with sunshine and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 60; Low 60s with sunshine and much lighter winds, 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s; Below high wind criteria finally, yet still dry and windy with gusts 30-40 mph. RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Friday from 11 am to 7 pm for Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/29; High: 64/64; Sunny and mild on Friday with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s/60s; Mid-50s to low-60s for mountain valleys on Friday with sunshine and light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend brings a warm Saturday with 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in mountain valleys. More dry air and gusty wind is expected Saturday, with the potential for more red flag warnings. A breezy cold front on Sunday will drop high temperatures 5-10 degrees lower.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.