Finally, less smoke in the sky for Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should end tonight and tomorrow will start sunny and clear.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 83. A nice day with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 90. Warm and sunny with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 87. Beautiful day with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 76. Cooler with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Upper 70s to low 80s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid 80s with s slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Mid 70s to low 70s with shower sand thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

This weekend will be seasonable with a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstroms each day, favoring the mountains.

