Final weekend of September will be a warm one for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be an action packed weekend of fun fall festivals for Southern Colorado, and two of them will get kicked off this evening. Weather for the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo and for the Colorado Springs OktoberFest will be nice and dry. Expect temperatures to cool down pretty quickly after sunset. I recommend a jacket and long pants if you're planning to attend either event.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 47; High: 82. A sunny and dry start to the weekend for the Pikes Peak Region, with chilly morning lows giving way to warmer than average daytime highs.

PUEBLO: Low: 46; High: 87. Thanks to a super dry airmass in place, we'll go from a cool morning in the mid 40s to a very warm afternoon in the upper 80s.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 86. A warm and breezy afternoon will follow a cool morning, with gorgeous weather expected for the Harvest Festival at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 77. It doesn't get much better than this in late September for Teller County. Highs will warm well into the 70s after a chilly morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. A great looking weekend is expected, with Saturday the cooler day of the next two. While the afternoon hours will be warm, dress in layers due to chilly morning temperatures.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. If you're out and about early, keep an extra layer on, but then prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as highs warm into the middle to upper 80s. Breezy to gusty south winds will also imparts our eastern counties at times on Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. We'll have a bit of a chill in the air Saturday morning, but with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, this will be followed by a warm and breezy afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Dry skies and sunshine for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Saturday as highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend, with some areas warming into the 90s. Increasing moisture from a disturbance moving across the Desert Southwest will bring clouds and possible mountain showers to parts of Southern Colorado on Monday, but outside of the mountains, rain is not expected. After a dry start to the forecast, a more organized disturbance coming out of the Pacific Northwest is expected to cool us down and bring rain back to the forecast by the middle to end of next week.

