Fierce winds Thursday ahead of snowy changes Friday and Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

It's been real shingle shaker this morning across Southern Colorado, with gusts in some areas as strong as 50-60 mph. The wind will remain strong and gusty through at least the lunch hour before weakening this afternoon and evening. Periods of light snow will remain in the forecast in the mountains on Thursday, with dry skies and mild temperatures on tap for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. Windy for the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, with the worst of the wind expected to weaker past the lunch hour and into this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 23. Today will be our last mild day ahead of some wintry changes this weekend. Instead of snow, the big story will be the wind, with gusts up around 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 27. A wind-whipped day for Canon City, with gusts this morning up around 30-40 mph. The wind will slowly weaken this afternoon, setting the stage for a cool and quiet night.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 15. After 2-4" of snow on Wednesday, Thursday's forecast will be dry and windy. Dry skies won't last long however as another round of snow is expected to move into Teller County early Friday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A mild and windy Thursday will give way to decreasing wind, increasing clouds and cold temperatures later tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. We're looking at another windy day on the Plains of Southern Colorado, with dry skies today giving way to snow as we approach the weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Windy and mild on Thursday, with peak gusts through this afternoon up around 50 mph. Gusts west of I-25 could top 60 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. After some snow showers this morning, we should see a brief break in the action today before our next round of snow on Friday. Wind will remain a nuisance today in the high country, with gusts around 50-60 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

An unsettled pattern will bring us a couple of wintry days beginning on Friday. A quick shot of light snow can be expected Friday morning here in the Pike Peak Region, with a trace to 2" of accumulation possible. This could add some time to your morning commute.

A second, stronger disturbance will follow this one, with snow and cold expected on Saturday. This storm will be much more impactful, with widespread snow showers from Saturday morning to late Saturday night. 3-6" of accumulation will be possible through Saturday night in Colorado Springs, with 4-7" in Monument, and 5-8" in Woodland Park. Highs in Colorado Springs this weekend will warm into the lower to middle 30s, with warmer highs and snowmelt sunshine expected by early next week.

