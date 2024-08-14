Fewer storms Wednesday as the threat for heavy rain diminishes

Today’s Forecast:

After an active stretch of weather this past week due to an abundance of monsoon moisture here in Southern Colorado, things will begin to change over the next 24-48 hours. For today, we're expecting less numerous and less widespread showers and thunderstorms. I see the greatest potential for rain today both in the mountains, and for areas north of Highway 50.

Severe threats will also be fairly limited today, with the greatest threat for strong or severe storms over the far eastern Plains. Large hail up to the size of quarters or half dollars and wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 56. Rain chances will lower today to around 30%, with showers and thunderstorms much more spotty across the Pikes Peak Region compared to the first part of the week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. After the Steel City got rocked yesterday with severe wind and hail, today's weather should be much quieter, with only about a 20% chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 62. Near average highs, with increasing clouds and the potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 48. Within the Pikes Peak Region today, we're likely to see a better chance of storms in the higher terrain than the lower elevations, which includes Woodland Park and Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to the potential for spotty to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with frequent lightning and heavy rain once again possible.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Storms will favor areas well north of Highway 50 today, with only a few isolated storms possible into southeastern Colorado today. Any storms that do form will be capable of 1-1.5" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Drier air will begin to shake up the weather pattern today, with rain chances slim this afternoon and evening across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Mild and muggy in the mountains on Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast today. Storms look to start forming around the lunch hour or early this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry stretch of weather will return late this week as the monsoon influence lessens across Southern Colorado. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, with the potential for a foothill shower or some gusty winds near the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide. Our highs on Thursday will be comfortable, topping out in the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the state on Friday, leading to some pretty hot temperatures as we approach the weekend. We'll see highs in the 90s in Colorado Springs from Friday into the weekend, with dry skies likely through Sunday. Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley could approach 100.

