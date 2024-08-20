Fewer storms Tuesday, with severe threats lowering region-wide

Today’s Forecast:

After a really stormy Monday, storms will be less widespread on Tuesday and less intense as the monsoon influence lessens across Southern Colorado. Storms will develop early this afternoon over the mountains before moving east into the Plains late this afternoon and evening. Storms will be fairly spotty today across the Pikes Peak Region, with a better chance for showers and storms south of Highway 50. In these areas, large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible, and outdoor plans could be greatly impacted.

Temperatures will be around 5 degrees above average today, with highs on the Plains warming into the 80s and 90s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 61. Hot and humid, but with a little less moisture in the atmosphere today than yesterday, storms should be a little less widespread.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 63. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few thunderstorms towards the late afternoon and evening hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. After severe storms rocked parts of Fremont County yesterday, today's storms should be a less impactful to our day and much more spotty in coverage.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. Sunny skies this morning will give way to spotty to scattered PM thunderstorms, with heavy rain and frequent lightning the main storm threats today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. A rogue shower or two will be possible this afternoon and evening along and near the Palmer Divide, with severe threats down from yesterday.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and humid, with spotty PM thunderstorms on Tuesday. Severe threats will be on the lower side today due to more stability in the atmosphere. However any storms that reach severe levels on the Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Nice and mellow this morning before turning somewhat unsettled this afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunny in the morning, with skies turning unsettled and stormy in the afternoon. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoonal moisture will kick back in Wednesday, giving us more rain chances through at least Thursday. An isolated storm will be possible on Friday before we start to dry out again by the weekend. Temperatures on the Plains will stay around 5 degrees above average through the weekend before cooling closer to average early next week.

