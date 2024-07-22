Fewer storms Monday with highs around 10 degrees below average

Today’s Forecast:

After a stormy weekend in Southern Colorado, the work week will begin on a quieter note. Cool temperatures Monday morning will give way to a comfortable day, with highs this afternoon warming into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, and the 50s and 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Recycled moisture from this past weekend's storms will bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains, with only a slight chance of a shower today from I-25 east into the High Plains. Also the haze and smoke that we're seeing this morning is from massive wildfires burning in Canada, not Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 55. Haze and smoke will be a little thicker today due to wildfires burning in Canada as storm chances lower from this past weekend. We'll only see around a 20% chance of a shower today in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 57. Lower 80s today, with hazy sunshine early giving way to a very small chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 57. After a stormy weekend, our forecast today will transition to more of a drier pattern, with only a few isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 45. Mild and hazy on Monday, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon around Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. A pleasant start to the week temperature wise, with hazy skies early giving way to a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Highs today will be around 10-15 degrees below average on the eastern Plains, with hazy skies giving way to a few isolated late day thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Much like this past weekend, we'll continue to enjoy a break from the heat today, with highs in the 70s and about a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Quiet weather this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the high country. Slow moving storms could pose a flood risk this afternoon, especially for areas near and below any recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will build back towards the Four Corners Region during the upcoming week, leading to a drier and warmer shift in the weather pattern. Highs will return to the 80s in Colorado Springs on Tuesday and the 90s by Thursday. Some hotter areas on the eastern Plains could see a return to triple digits by late this week.

Showers and storms will continue to be possible each afternoon over and near the higher terrain. An uptick in moisture this weekend will allow for a return of showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday, with scattered thunderstorms possible each day into the weekend.

