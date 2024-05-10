Fewer showers Friday afternoon as snow continues in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and snow will continue to wind down this morning, with the heaviest bands of precipitation mainly confined to the mountains and areas south of Highway 50. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect until 6 pm in the mountains, but could be allowed to expire sooner as my forecast generally calls for less snow by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool today, with highs only in the 40s and 50s for areas along and west of I-25. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, along with some sunbreaks.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 39. The steady, light rain that we've been seeing since last night should come to an end by late this morning in the Pikes Peak Region, with fewer showers on tap for the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 41. Rain this morning will taper off to showers this afternoon, becoming much more hit and miss across the city. With some sunbreaks this afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 42. Wet and rainy this morning, but this should be coming to an end well before the lunch hour, with fewer showers expected this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 29. With the heaviest snow now behind us, the rest of our Friday will feature occasional rain and snow showers as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Most of the steadier rain that we saw during the overnight hours will continue to turn more spotty this morning. This trend will continue this afternoon, with fewer showers expected over northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening on the Plains, but severe weather is not expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain and snow has been pretty heavy this morning across the southern I-25 corridor. The heaviest precipitation should taper off well before the lunch hour, leaving us with fewer showers this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. As expected, our southern mountains have seen quite a bit of snow from this late season storm. Storm reports of 10-15" have been rolling into the First Alert 5 weather center from across the Wet Mountains and Sangres. In these areas, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 6 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast will remain on the unsettled side this weekend as we see a return to more typical spring weather. Highs each afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will warm into the 60s, with morning sunshine followed by scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

A brief break in the action is possible on Monday before a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast by mid-week as our next cold front drops into Southern Colorado.

