Some relief! Fewer mid-week thunderstorms for the plains of southern Colorado

Drier air will help to reduce the threat of thunderstorms today over the Plains, but closer to the mountains, stormy skies will still threaten our forecast this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected today, but some stronger storms will again be possible around the Pikes Peak Region. Some storms will be capable of 1/2" hail, wind gusts to 40 mph and heavier downpours. The threat for rain should wind down significantly towards sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 50. While today shouldn't be as active as the past couple of days, we'll still be watching our skies turn stormy in some areas this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the Pikes Peak Region. Underneath any heavier showers, flooding will be possible as the ground is already super saturated.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 52. Mainly dry weather for our Wednesday, with only a small chance of a late afternoon or evening thundershower in Pueblo County on Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Storm coverage will be less widespread today as drier air tries to work into the state from the east. Any storms that do form could bring the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 39. Warmer today, with scattered thunderstorms expected throughout Teller County between the early afternoon and early evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A smaller chance of showers and thunderstorms today in the Tri-Lakes area, with our best chances for rain between 3-8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Dry and sunny weather will replace days of rain for the Plains of Southern Colorado. If we do see any rain today, that's likely to stay close to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across the southern I-25. Otherwise, we're looking at a much quieter couple of days before storm coverage ramps back up on Friday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Showers and thunderstorms should form a little later today, generally after the lunch hour. Scattered storms capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail will remain possible until early this evening.

Spotty storm coverage will continue on Thursday, except across the eastern Plains. In these areas, moisture and instability will both be on the rise, with an increasing threat of severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. A cold front Friday will allow for a return to a cooler and unsettled pattern late this week and early this weekend. With a big uptick in moisture, severe storm potential will also increase on Friday.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures on Saturday before a good looking Father's Day that will feature dry skies and much warmer temperatures for Southern Colorado.

