Feeling the heat on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be cool and clear with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 91; Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 98; Hot and mostly sunny on Friday with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 95; Hot on Friday with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 82; Very warm with a sunny morning and spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 85; Friday will bring the heat and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Hot and dry with upper 90s to low 100s on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/62; High: 90/91; A hot day with a chance of spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs in the low to upper 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, a monsoon weather pattern will set up bringing moisture to Colorado. The bulk of the rain will fall in the San Juan mountains, west and central Colorado. A few thunderstorms will make it to the front range and I-25 corridor both Saturday and Sunday. Expect warm temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms for the weekend.

____

