Feeling nice on Friday before weekend cold blast

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear and cold across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 45; Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 51; Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 50; Partly cloudy on Friday with W wind at 20 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 38; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 41; Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s/50s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/13; High: 44/49; Partly cloudy on Friday with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits to teens; High: 30s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be the warm day before the next major cold front. Saturday starts pleasant but quickly becomes cold and blustery as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. This will drop high temperatures to the teens and 20s from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week. Overnight low temperatures will be near zero or in the single digits during this time frame. Light snow is possible during this cold stretch as well, with little to no accumulation expected.

