Feeling more like early June in Colorado Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be just shy of average temperatures for early June. This will be the warmest day of the month so far. There will be a few thunderstorms today, favoring the Pikes Peak region, i.e. Teller and El Paso County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. A warm day with high clouds. E wind at 5-10 mph, gusting higher when thunderstorms develop. There is a chance of thunderstorms by mid-afternoon into this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 55. Mostly sunny with high clouds today. ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. Partly cloudy for the first half of the day with thunderstorms possible from mid-afternoon until this evening. SE wind will be at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 48. Mostly sunny with warm temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms from mid-afternoon until this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-80s today with sunshine. Thunderstorms are possible but will favor the I-70 corridor in the plains and the chance will be pretty low in southern Colorado east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/79; Low: 49/48. A warm day with partly cloudy sky conditions. Today is looking dry for Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Mid-60s to mid-70s for the mountain valleys today with spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be warm again with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Rinse and repeat on Saturday. The next change to our pattern comes on Sunday with a cold front and increased showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees cooler on Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

