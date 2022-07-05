Feeling like summer with heat and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be near average today in southern Colorado. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. Warm today with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 65. Hot today with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Warm today with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 51. Comfortable temperatures today with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. Warm today with thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper 90s today with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83/85; Low: 58/60. A warm day with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low to upper 70s for mountain valleys with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather are in store Wednesday and Thursday. Then conditions dry out and warm up for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be near records on Saturday and Sunday to the 90s and 100s in the plains and 80s for mountain valleys.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

