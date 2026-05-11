Feeling like summer this week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a breeze overnight, especially in the plains, because a dry cold front is coming through. Wind gusts will be around 30-35 mph from the N early Tuesday morning. This cold front won't affect temperatures much by Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 82;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with ESE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 87;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with E wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 88;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 77;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be gusty in the morning with wind gusts 30-35 mph from the N, turning out of the ESE in the afternoon gusting to 20 mph. It will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/49; High: 85/88;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and very warm. Wind will be variable in direction, generally out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The week will generally be very warm with sunshine. There are a few chances of precipitation, but they are low. The first potential I see is with a wave of energy on Wednesday. This will bring some stronger thunderstorms to the mountains with gusty winds and lightning, and a few thunderstorms may make it to I-25. Friday and Saturday may also bring isolated thunderstorms to the region.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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