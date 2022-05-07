Feeling like summer this Mother's Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING encompasses the entire News 5 viewing area today, in effect from 10 am to 9 pm. Do not cause a spark outside as wildfires will spread rapidly today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 46. The daily record high for today stands at 87 degrees. The sky will be sunny and winds will be from the south at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 52. The daily record today stands at 93 degrees. Breezy today with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 53. Hot and dry today with WSW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen at the Music and Blossom Festival!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 42. Very warm today and gusty with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 83; Low: 44. SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph with very warm and sunny conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 40s/50s. Hot today, only a few degrees shy of 100 for the southeast plains. SW wind will be sustained 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/88; Low: 54/54. Hot today with WSW wind 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. The Mid 70s to low 80s for mountain valleys with WSW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be slightly cooler but a bit windier in southern Colorado. Hot, dry and windy will remain the status-quo through the entire week ahead. Fire weather watches are already in place region-wide for Sunday and Monday.

