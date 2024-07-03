Feeling like summer on Wednesday with warmth and spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

The few showers and thunderstorms that developed this evening will dissipate by midnight to 1 am. The region will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be comfortable and near average overnight from the upper 40s to low 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 85;

Near-average high temperature on Wednesday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 89;

Partly cloudy and a few degrees cooler than the average high with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and comfortable temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Warm on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance of spotty evening and nighttime thunderstorms, some of which may be severe with hail and strong winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/58; High: 87/88;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

The 4th of July will begin with an early morning cold front that will drop highs in the plains by a couple of degrees. Winds will be breezy behind this cold front, out of the north. This front actually acts to stabilize the atmosphere a bit, which will lower storm chances in general. There is still an isolated thunderstorm potential in the afternoon for El Paso County.

The evening will be generally into the 60s and 70s for fireworks time between 9-10 pm and mostly clear across the region.

