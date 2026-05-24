Feeling like summer on Sunday and Memorial Day

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with mild temperatures. Wind will remain light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Sunday will be just over 5 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a brief sprinkle or light rain shower possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the S at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 87;

Sunday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions and light wind, less than 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 83;

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a brief light rain shower possible in the afternoon. But in general, it will be very warm with sunshine and light wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with light wind from the SW gusting 10-15 mph. There is a chance of a brief afternoon rain shower and isolated thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Sunday with light wind. There is a low chance of a brief afternoon rain shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

It will be warm on Sunday with mid to upper 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be less than 15 mph. It will likely be dry in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/47; High: 80/84;

It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy with widely scattered, spotty rain showers on Sunday. The mountain valleys will be warm and the wind will be light.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, it will be a few degrees warmer for much of the region. There is also a better chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains.

We keep the afternoon thunderstorm chances most days this week, with Thursday looking the driest. Temperatures will remain near average to about 5 degrees above average.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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