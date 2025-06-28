Feeling like summer for the last weekend of June, with heat and storms

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight in the region, with a few isolated showers lingering in the eastern plains until about 10-11 pm. Overnight lows will be near average, and temperatures will warm up quickly on Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot. The high temperature is expected to be about 5 degrees above average. Like the past few days, a spotty afternoon shower is possible, but should be very short-lived. Be sure to seek shelter if you see the sky darken or hear a rumble of thunder. Winds will be at 5-15 mph and variable.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 98;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with hot temperatures. Pueblo could get lucky with a cool down from a spot shower in the afternoon, but the chance is pretty low. Wind will generally be light and variable.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 93;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Saturday, with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Otherwise, it will be a dry day with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with comfortable temperatures and a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Saturday will be warm and mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

Toasty on Saturday from the mid-90s to low 100s. There is a low chance of an isolated afternoon shower in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 91/89;

It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Saturday. A quick afternoon shower is possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Otherwise, it will be a dry day with light wind.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy and a couple of degrees cooler. On Sunday afternoon or evening, a cold front will move through southern Colorado and aid in afternoon thunderstorm development. Storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds.

The cold front leaves us even cooler on Monday, to the 70s and 80s. There will be widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be in the 70s in the mountains and 80s to 90s in the plains with daily afternoon thunderstorms likely. The heaviest and most concentrated rain is expected to be in the foothills and mountains during the week, with more widely scattered storms in the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.