Feeling like Fall on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through southern Colorado tonight. Initially, it will bring gusty winds around 20-30 mph. Then the humidity will rise, and some overnight light rain is possible across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 65;

Friday will be mostly cloudy with cool temperatures. There will be periodic light rain showers possible throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 68;

It will be mostly cloudy and much cooler on Friday. Light rain showers will be possible, off and on, throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 68;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with periodic light to moderate rain. Temperatures will be much cooler than average.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 60;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with off-and-on rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 64;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with periodic light rain possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with mid 60s to low 70s. There will be light rain showers, favoring the first half of the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/49; High: 67/67;

Friday will be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers possible throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys will be cool and cloudy on Friday. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will be possible throughout the day, with spotty heavy rain with lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will begin to warm again into the 70s and 80s on Saturday, but with lingering moisture, afternoon rain chances will remain. Sunday looks to have another chance for scattered afternoon storms. Going into the following work week, conditions will begin to dry out with only a few clouds throughout the area. Temperatures will rise back to seasonable 70s and 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.